The political battleground for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections sharpened significantly on Thursday as the Samajwadi Party (SP) rolled out its election manifesto, ‘PDA Ka Pranpatra’, prompting an immediate and fierce counter-offensive from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pitched the document as a blueprint for social justice, youth empowerment, and agrarian relief, declaring that "PDA will now form its own government", the BJP-led coalition dismissed the pledges as a desperate bundle of false promises designed to mask the party’s past record on law and order and dynastic politics.

Targeting young voters and job aspirants, the Samajwadi Party has promised 25 lakh government jobs over five years alongside a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates. Akhilesh Yadav-led party promised a caste census, legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), Rs 10 lakh health insurance for the poor, and 33 per cent reservation for women in new police recruitments.

In its manifesto, the party pledged to reopen 26,000 primary schools that it alleges were shut down by the current government, reintroduce laptop distribution for Class 12 pass students, and allocate 6 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to education. Under its 'Social Justice' plank, the party said it would conduct a caste census in Uttar Pradesh and follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against Dalits, backward communities, minority communities, women, and children. Key promises include allocating 20 per cent of the budget under the Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, reimbursing fees for backward, Dalit, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students in reserved seats at private schools, creating a Dalit Development Council chaired by the Chief Minister, launching a Dalit Startup Fund, filling backlog vacancies, and ensuring 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and PDA in government contracts up to the specified limit.

The party has also promised a Rs 40,000 annual pension for elderly women artisans. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away.

"We are releasing our manifesto today because 'Acche Din' never came, but 'Bure Din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed," Yadav said, addressing the event. "The Samajwadi Party will ensure a bright future for the young men and women of Uttar Pradesh. For this, equal opportunities for quality education will be provided to everyone," said Yadav.

The party promises zero tolerance for heinous crimes against Dalits, backward classes, minorities, Muslims, women and children. "Our pledge is to provide government jobs to 25 lakh youth within five years, and make employment available to 2 to 3 crore youth in other sectors," said Yadav.

Samajwadi Party would release a separate election manifesto for women, SP MP Dimple Yadav said, while highlighting issues of inflation, healthcare, education, infrastructure and urban cleanliness. Speaking after the release of the party’s election manifesto, Dimple Yadav said, “Negative people only talk negative things. Look at inflation today, look at healthcare today, look at education today, or look at infrastructure, and all the filth spread across cities; the people in power will not speak on these issues but will keep making absurd statements. A special manifesto for women will be released separately by the Samajwadi Party.”

SP MP Rajeev Rai expressed confidence that the manifesto would address the concerns of all sections of society and said the party hoped to begin implementing its promises within three months. "I don’t think there is anyone in society who would feel left out, or that they were not thought of. I thank our party’s national president for it. I hope that 3 months later, we will start working on the announcements which we made today. Our track record has been such that we have done 100 per cent of the work before time,” Rai said.

However, hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya rejected the document outright, calling it a sham rather than a genuine policy roadmap. "I will not call this a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; rather, I will call it a 'dhakosla patra' (sham document). This is a manifesto aimed at empowering a system of loot, corruption, mafia, criminals, and rioters. From the promises they have made, it clearly appears like 'sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali'," Maurya said.

Accusing the SP leadership of electoral desperation, the Deputy Chief Minister added, "In his desperation for power, Akhilesh Yadav ji has become so restless that he has opened an entire shop of lies... They know that in 2027 the Samajwadi Party is not coming to power and the BJP is not going anywhere, so they think, 'Let us just make false promises'... The BJP and our NDA partners will return to government with a thumping majority." UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said that the people would not fall for the "election gimmicks."

"They're guaranteeing they'll end thuggery in the state? I want to ask: will you send your party workers out of the state?? Because their workers are already threatening to teach people a lesson. Even if the Samajwadi Party brings out a white paper instead of a manifesto, people won't fall for their election gimmicks. They know they won't win the election or form a government, so they're serving up a load of hot air to the public in the form of a document," Chaudhary posted on X. Attacking the party's internal structure and ideology, UP BJP Vice President Neeraj Singh mocked the SP's 'PDA Sankalp' framing, rebranding it as "Parivar Development Agency."

"In this manifesto of the 'Parivar Development Agency,' there is nothing whatsoever for any section of society. It is solely about how their particular family can develop, and how they have turned a democratic party into a family party—invoking Ram Manohar Lohia's name while surrendering their entire party at the feet of one family," Singh remarked. NDA partner and UP Minister OP Rajbhar also joined the offensive, urging voters to judge the Samajwadi Party by its past tenure rather than its written pledges. Terming the document "meaningless," Rajbhar argued that the SP's governance record stood in stark contradiction to its electoral promises.

"They are free. They can release a manifesto, but whatever they write in it turns out to be the opposite. When they were in power for five years, they had also released a manifesto before forming the government. That manifesto did not say that we would instigate riots in Uttar Pradesh, establish rule by goons, auction off government jobs, or sell jobs for money. That was not in their election manifesto, but they did exactly the opposite, after which lawlessness spread across the state, goons took over, criminals roamed the streets openly, and gang wars broke out. None of this was in their 2012 manifesto, but it all happened. So their manifesto is meaningless," Rajbhar said. Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)