The district administration conducted a night-time blackout and simulated air-strike rescue drill at Government PG College in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district to evaluate emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination. The exercise brought together civil authorities, police, volunteers, and central and state disaster response units to test public warning systems and emergency medical mobilisation under simulated crisis conditions.

Outlining the broader civic goals of the operation on the college grounds, Udhampur Tehsildar Jai Singh said the drill was structured around community awareness and effective institutional coordination. "We are currently here on the grounds of Government Degree College, Udhampur, in connection with a mock drill. There are two primary objectives for this exercise. First, it serves to raise awareness among the general public regarding how to handle situations of this nature should they arise. Second, it involves various stakeholders, including the NDRF, civil administration, police, volunteers, and the broader community, ensuring that we can coordinate effectively,” Singh told ANI.

Beyond public outreach, officials used the night-time exercise to stress-test critical healthcare logistics and emergency transit routes. Pointing to the operational benchmarks being measured during the drill, Singh emphasised the importance of medical readiness.

He added, “It allows us to assess our preparedness, such as the response time of our hospitals and ambulances, and how well-equipped our medical facilities are to manage such scenarios..." The objective of the exercises is to look after the readiness initiative overseen by the district's top civil authority.

Explaining the command structure and operational intent behind the drills, Udhampur Civil Defence Deputy Superintendent of Police and Deputy Controller Masoof Ahmed, while speaking to ANI, credited district leadership for driving readiness across all emergency wings. "Our Deputy Commissioner (DC) serves as the Controller of Civil Defence, and it is under his leadership that two mock exercises were conducted today. The objective of these exercises is to prepare our personnel and stakeholders so that, in the event of an actual emergency, we are better equipped to assist society and the public effectively,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed addressed the logistical capacity during crisis operations, noting that local response teams are backed by steady central support and said, “There is no shortage of equipment; the Government of India is actively strengthening our disaster management capabilities by providing comprehensive resources. We are fully equipped with all the necessary gear." Meanwhile, during the tactical phase of the exercise, a simulated blackout and air-raid alert preceded a mock emergency call reporting structural damage and trapped victims at the college.

Detailing how the scenario transitioned from public advisories to active search-and-rescue, NDRF 13th Battalion Deputy Commandant Uttam Singh outlined the initial threat protocol. "The objective of this exercise was to demonstrate how, in the event of an incident, such as an air strike, we would inform the public to remain indoors and await further instructions. Following the simulated blackout and subsequent air-raid scenario, the district administration alerted us that an air strike had occurred at a college, leaving people trapped,” Uttam Singh said.

Highlighting the technical execution and joint effort required to complete the extraction, Deputy Commandant commended the unified response of all participating departments. He said, “As you witnessed, our NDRF and SDRF teams, acting on information that four individuals were trapped, utilized specialized equipment to conduct a safe rescue. We worked in close coordination with the SDRF, Fire Services, Civil Defence, civil volunteers, the district administration, the local police, and medical teams to ensure seamless synergy among all agencies."

Similarly, on Thursday, a civil mock drill was successfully conducted in Anantnag to assess preparedness and response mechanisms in case of emergencies. The drill was organised by the district administration in coordination with various emergency response agencies, including police, fire and emergency services, health department, and civil defence.

The exercise simulated a real-life emergency scenario, aiming to evaluate coordination, communication, and efficiency among different departments. Rescue operations, evacuation procedures, and medical response were carried out as part of the drill. Speaking to ANI, Mock Drill In-Charge Imtiyaz Ahmad said, "The team standing here is the entire team of SDRF, Civil Defence, and Home Guard. From Anantnag to the Anantnag component SDRF, right here where we are now. As for today's mock drill that was going to take place, this was already going to be conducted after Operation Sindoor, and it has been happening always and every year."

In October, Kulgam Police also conducted a counter-terrorism mock drill at Aharbal in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, a tourist destination, to assess operational readiness, response preparedness and coordination among security agencies in a simulated security scenario. (ANI)