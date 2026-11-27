The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a clean sweep in the Goa University Student Council (GUSC) Elections 2026–27, winning all nine posts and securing complete representation in the newly elected council. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) failed to win a single post. ABVP candidates emerged victorious across all nine positions in the elections, marking a significant electoral success for the organisation in Goa.

The victory adds to ABVP's recent performances in student elections across the country. The organisation won three of the four central posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, five of the eight positions at the University of Ladakh and all nine seats in the MUHS Student Council and Senate elections. The newly elected GUSC panel comprises Kalpesh Santosh Walke as Chairman, Shreyansh Tulshidas Naik as Secretary and Purvi Vijay Parab as Lady Representative. The six Executive Members are Anish Yashodan Gauns Desai, Arthikesh Ashok Naik, Madhav Sandesh Desai, Nidhi Namdev Malik, Savalo Sanjay Shet and Venkatesh alias Shreyash Shriram Shet Verenkar.

Commenting on the victory, Rahul Rajoria, Konkan State Secretary of ABVP, said the results reflected the changing aspirations of the younger generation and its growing participation in student leadership. "This is a proud moment for ABVP and a significant reflection of the changing aspirations of the younger generation. From DUSU to Goa University, the results across campuses indicate that Gen Z is actively stepping forward to shape student leadership," he said.

A nationalistic approach, a sense of responsibility and the commitment towards nation- rebuilding are increasingly finding expression in student leadership. Gen Z is not standing on the sidelines; it wants to participate, lead and contribute to the making of a stronger nation. The victory at Goa University further strengthens this spirit," he said. The newly elected representatives will have the responsibility of addressing campus concerns, strengthening student participation and taking forward issues related to the academic and overall development of the university.

The Goa University result marks another electoral success for ABVP and adds to its presence in student bodies across the country. (ANI)