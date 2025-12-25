PM Modi to attend Veer Baal Diwas event in Delhi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will participate in a programme marking Veer Baal Diwas which is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of 'Sahibzadas', the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

The prime minister will also address the event to be held at Bharat Mandapam here, an official statement said.

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, 2022, Modi had announced that 26th December would be observed as Veer Baal Diwas, to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the government is organising programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, the statement said.

The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others.

These will be conducted in schools, child care institutions, Anganwadi centres, and other educational platforms, as well as through online activities on the MyGov and MyBharat portals.

Awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will also be present during the programme, the statement added.

