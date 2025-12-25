3 of family commit suicide by poison in Punjab's Malerkotla; several booked

A 31-year-old woman, her son, and her mother killed themselves with poison in Bhudan village of Malerkotla district, police said on Thursday. Police have booked several people, including the woman's mother-in-law, under the charge of abetment of suicide. Before she purportedly consumed poison, Inderpal Kaur, a widow, made a video in which she named at least 10 individuals for harassment and threatening her and her family. Malerkotla Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Satpal Sharma said the bodies of Inderpal and her mother, Hardeep Kaur, were found in their house in Bhudan village on Wednesday. Inderpal's son, nine-year-old Jaskirat Singh, was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the officer said. Police said Inderpal had sent the video clip to one of her relatives before killing themselves.

On the statement of Inderpal's brother, Kuldeep Singh, police registered a case against Inderpal's mother-in-law, Charanjit Kaur, her neighbour, Bhola Singh, and a few others at the Sandaur Police Station.

