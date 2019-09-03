Germany: Maintenance platform crashes in Eschwege; casualties feared

A maintenance platform crashed 50 meters to the ground from a radio tower in the central German state of Hesse on Tuesday, DPA news agency has reported. The incident occurred in Eschwege town in the state of Hesse, according to local media.

According to media reports, 3 people who were operating the platform were killed in the incident on Tuesday. The reason for the crash is still unknown. Authorities have started an investigation into the matter and the place of accident is closed off.

A local media platform, Merkur, said that the tower belonged to Hessischer Rundfunk but the maintenance work was being carried out by a third-party company.