Foundation stone to be laid of NE Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation in Guwahati

The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (IC) Dr. Jitendra Singh will lay the foundation stone of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) Marketing complex in Guwahati, Assam tomorrow. Shri Ram Muivah, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC) will also be present on the occasion.

NERAMAC is coming up with "Construction of its Marketing Complex at Six Mile, Guwahati" inland measuring 2007 sq. mt. (1.5 bighas) with the support of North Eastern Council (NEC). This building will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, Block I (Office cum Market Complex) of the Building will be developed up to 4th Floor and the Block II (Guest House) will be developed up to 1st Floor at a total cost of Rs. 13.15 cr.

The construction of this building of Office cum marketing complex is funded by North Eastern Council under its scheme for 'Marketing support Agri-Horti produce in NE region'.

This Building will be developed as a 'Green Building' and one of the State of Art landmark buildings in the region. The building will have the provisions for an Agri-Horti Retails Hub wherein all the farmers & entrepreneurs of North East will get a common platform to showcase and sell their products and produces.

On the other hand, the proposed NERAMAC's Office cum Marketing Complex shall also have the provisions for accommodating Agri – Horti related Government Departments under a single roof for better coordination and to provide single window facilitation centre to the farmer's groups / Entrepreneurs to avail Schemes of Government.

The NERAMAC Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 as a Government of India Enterprise and having its registered office at Guwahati and operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). NERAMAC is a pioneer marketing organization in the field of Agri-Horti sector of the North-eastern region, involved in supporting farmers right from the fields and up to the markets to the end consumers through registered FPO/FPCs.

NERAMAC, when having its own infrastructure developed with all facilities, will not only attain its sustainability but it also strengthens for larger operation which will directly or indirectly benefit the farmers of the region.

NERAMAC is continuously making all efforts for the development of the farmers of the Northeastern region and double their income by the end of the 2022 and hence, the construction of this building infrastructure at the heart of the northeastern city of Guwahati will be the step forward in this direction.

