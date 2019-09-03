Justice must prevail in Uyinene murder case: Deputy President Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says justice must prevail in the murder case of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana, who was studying film and media at the University of Cape Town (UCT), was raped and brutally killed at the Clareinch Post Office.

The alleged perpetrator, a 42-year-old postal worker, made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. He is charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice. The court heard that the accused confessed to the murder and led police to where her body was dumped.

"Words are simply inadequate to describe the pain and horror the Mrwetyana family and friends have been through in the past week since their daughter was reported missing.

"While we commend the Police for the swift apprehension of the alleged perpetrator and urge the law enforcement and our courts to deliver justice for the young student, we wish to reiterate our strong conviction of a terrible breakdown of the moral fiber of our society where such violence and ultimately the murder of women continues unabated," said Mabuza, who is also the Patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

The Deputy President decried the fact that the alleged perpetrator, who cannot yet be named, is a public servant, "an employee entrusted with a position of service and duty to society".

"We believe that something drastic and immediate must be done in our communities that breed such wanton criminality and cruel behavior, which must be taken up by community leaders, together with government, to return the moral fiber to our society," said Mabuza.

The case was postponed to 5 November.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)