Senior Officials’ meeting between Bangladesh, SA held to discuss bilateral issues

The Fifth Senior Officials' Meeting between Bangladesh and South Africa was held in Dhaka today, 03 September 2019. During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive evolution and intensification of the bilateral relationship between the two countries Africa in various dimensions. In the meeting, it was happily mentioned that this year marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and South Africa.

The discussion allowed for an extensive exchange of information and views on bilateral, regional and global issues. The focus of the bilateral agenda included the whole gamut of bilateral relations including the promotion of trade and sector-wise cooperation, exchange of bilateral visits, encouraging people-to-people contact, etc. Bangladesh side briefed the South African delegation on Bangladesh's development march under the leadership of the present government. Secretary (Bilateral & Consular) informed the South African delegation that Bangladesh is among the most rapidly growing economies in the world. He further informed that Bangladesh has become the role model to the Least Developed Countries in the fields of socio-economic development, women empowerment, maternal and child healthcare, and mobile banking.

Recent political and economic developments of Bangladesh and South Africa were covered as well as issues such as Visa Waiver for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders, furthering cooperation in Agriculture, Forest, and Fisheries, Education, Academic Scholarship and Fellowship, Training, and Governance, Transport related matters and Air Services, Climate Change, among others, were emphasized during the discussion. Both sides also held discussion on Police Cooperation, Defence Cooperation, Cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and Extradition, etc.

The Meeting permitted a useful exchange of views on issues of mutual concern and contributed to a greater understanding of the respective interests and positions. Both the countries explored the possibility of further strengthening contact, sector-wise cooperation and exchange of visits between the two countries. A Joint Communiqué was signed at the end of the meeting.

(With Inputs from APO)