15th Finance Commission to visit Rajasthan from 6-9 Sept

The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman, Shri N.K. Singh and including Members of the Commission, Shri Ajay Narayan Jha, Dr. Ashok Lahiri, Dr. Ramesh Chand, and Dr. Anoop Singh will visit the State of Rajasthan from 6th to 9th September 2019 which was earlier scheduled for 16th to 19th August 2019.

The Commission will begin its visit of the State from Jodhpur where it will be given a presentation on Jodhpur Resurgent Plan by IIT Jodhpur. It will visit the Panchayat Samiti of Mandore in Daikada Village. There it will see the Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting structure at Govt Sr.Sec. School, Daikada, it will have an interaction with the villagers, following which the Commission will see the renovation work of the Dhannar Talab, Village Daikada. The Commission will also have a detailed interaction with the District Administration of Balasamund.

In Jaipur on 7th September the Commission will begin its meetings - the first meeting will be with the Senior Economists including Prof. Anil Mehta, Ms. ArchanaSurana, Dr. Arvind Mayaram, Dr. Ashok Bapna, Mr. Atul Sharma, Mr. Basantt Khaitan, Ms. DivyaMaderna, Mr. Edward Dickinson, Prof. G. K. Prabhu, Dr. Govind Sharma, Mr. K. B. Kothari, Smt. Krishna Bhatnagar, Mr. L. N. Nathuramka, Dr. Manjit Singh, Prof. N. D. Mathur, Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Dr. Prashant Gupta, Mr. RakshatHooja, Dr. Rima Hooja, Prof. S. S. Somra, Prof. (Dr.) S. L. Kothari, Amb. Satish C. Mehta, Amb. SavitriKunadi, Prof. T. K. Jain and Dr. Vijay Vir Singh.

Following this, the Commission will hold the meeting with the representatives of the State's Panchayati Raj Institutions representatives of the Urban Local Bodies and the representatives of the Political Parties of the State. The Commission will also hold a meeting with the representatives of Trade and Industry bodies in the State.

On the last day of its visit, the Commission will have a detailed meeting with Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan alongwith his cabinet colleagues and senior officers. There will be a presentation to the Finance Commission on the State Finances and also on Developmental/ Flagship Programmes of State Govt.

(With Inputs from PIB)