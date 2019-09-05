International Development News
Development News Edition
Baghlan airstrike: 45 Taliban terrorists including shadow governor killed

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 05-09-2019 18:46 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@MoDAfghanistan)

As many as 45 Taliban terrorists including a shadow governor have been killed during Baghlan airstrike, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan.

Mullah Obaidullah, Taliban's shadow governor of Baghlan province, was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan security forces in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital city of the province.

The airstrikes were launched in late Wednesday evening in the suburbs of Pul-e-Khumri city.

The Taliban have rejected the news of the death of their shadow governor for Baghlan.

The Taliban launched an offensive from several directions on Pul-e-Khumri earlier on Sunday but the militants were pushed back by the Afghan security forces.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
