INS Kesari and HTMS Kraburi participating in Indo-Thai CORPAT

28th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is being conducted from 05 – 15 September 2019. Indian Naval (IN) Ship Kesari and His Majesty's Thailand Ship (HTMS) Kraburi along with Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both the navies are participating in the CORPAT.

IN ships and aircraft of Andaman and Nicobar Command have been participating in the biannual Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) since 2003. The Objectives of the Indo-Thai CORPAT are to ensure effective implementation of United Nations Conventions on Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS) which specify regulations regarding protection and conservation of natural resources, conservation of marine environment, prevention and suppression of illegal, unregulated fishing activity/ drug trafficking/ piracy, exchange of information in prevention of smuggling, illegal immigration and conduct of Search and Rescue operations at sea.

IN Dornier along with aircrew arrived at Bangkok, Thailand on 05 Sep 19 for Single Planning conference for the 28th cycle of Indo-Thai CORPAT. Detailed discussions were held towards scheduling and conduct of the CORPAT along with joint exercises between ships/ aircraft of both the navies.

The 28th cycle of Indo-Thai CORPAT is poised to further enhance strong bilateral ties and maritime cooperation between India and Thailand. The CORPAT is truly reflective of the strong desire for the peaceful Indian Ocean safeguarded through good maritime order in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)