Kerala MLA Booing Sparks Political Controversy: Allegations of Conspiracy

A political controversy erupted in Kerala after Congress MLA T Siddique was booed during a township project's inauguration for landslide survivors. Congress accused CPI(M) of orchestrating the incident, calling it a conspiracy and criticizing the government's silence. The opposition highlighted the collective efforts in the rehabilitation project.

The opposition Congress in Kerala has strongly condemned the heckling of its MLA, T Siddique, during the inauguration of a government township project for landslide survivors in Wayanad. Allegations of a conspiracy involving the CPI(M) have been raised by Congress, claiming that hired individuals were responsible for disrupting the official event.

This controversy erupted after a section of the crowd booed Siddique, leading to criticism from Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan. He accused the Left government of a serious breach of decorum for not addressing the incident and asserted that the government failed to acknowledge contributions from the public and UDF representatives.

Satheesan emphasized that politicizing the rehabilitation efforts was undesirable, as everyone had worked together for the landslide victims. He highlighted Siddique's proactive role in the rescue operations and criticized the government's land acquisition process for the township project.

