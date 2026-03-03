Left Menu

Caretaker's Conspiracy: Sleep-Inducing Plot Revealed in Delhi Family Theft

A woman was arrested in Delhi for allegedly drugging a family and stealing cash shortly after being hired as a caretaker. The incident involved mixing sleeping pills into food. The theft was partially thwarted by the family's suspicions and quick police response, leading to her arrest in Bareilly.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A woman has been detained by police in outer Delhi for allegedly drugging a family and absconding with cash, mere hours after being hired as a caretaker. Police reports suggest she mixed sleeping pills into the family's meal, rendering them unconscious.

The incident surfaced on February 26 following their complaint of a theft involving Rs 30,000 to 40,000 from their Paschim Vihar home. The woman was employed through an agency to care for a 59-year-old ailing member. However, suspicions arose when the family fell unconscious after consuming lunch prepared by her.

Following prompt police intervention, a forensic team collected food samples, and the victims received medical treatment. The accused was apprehended in Bareilly and is alleged to have confessed to the crime, with Rs 20,000 recovered. An investigation is ongoing.

