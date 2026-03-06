Left Menu

Scandal, Resignation, and a Congressional Race: The Tony Gonzales Controversy

U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales announces he will not seek re-election amid allegations of an affair with a former staff member who died by suicide. Calls from top Republicans and a congressional ethics investigation add pressure, while the ethics committee examines claims of misconduct and unfair treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:39 IST
Amid a brewing controversy, Texas Republican Tony Gonzales has announced he will not pursue re-election, following pressures from top Republican House members. Allegations of an affair with a former staff member, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide, have fueled calls for him to step down.

The congressional ethics panel, in its pursuit of truth, is investigating claims against Gonzales. With the support of significant Republican leadership figures, the call for his withdrawal underscores the gravity of the accusations that include potential misconduct and favoritism.

Gonzales, who has acknowledged a lapse in judgment, trails behind opponent Brandon Herrera in the primary. The upcoming runoff looms large as legislative actions loom against him, including censure measures spearheaded by fellow Republican Anna Paulina Luna from Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

