DefExpo to give great fillip to investments for defense corridor in UP: Singh

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee for DefExpo 2020 here today, in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. The huge exhibition that will showcase India's Defence manufacturing capabilities, as well as the world's top defense manufacturing companies, would be held for the first time in Lucknow from 05 – 08 February 2020.

Reviewing the planning and arrangements for the event, Raksha Mantri said that the DefExpo would give a great fillip to investments being sought for the defense corridor in Uttar Pradesh. He recalled that during his recent visit to South Korea, several Korean companies have expressed interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the UP State government would extend full cooperation for the successful conduct of the event. Nearly 300 acres of land has already been identified by the UP Government for the event.

Lauding the successful conduct of Investors' Summit and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas earlier by the UP Government led by Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, Shri Rajnath Singh said that DefExpo "would also be a shining example for future such events".

Shri Yogi Adityanath assured full support of his government to the Ministry of Defence for the successful conduct of DefExpo 2020. Terming it as a matter of pride to host DefExpo 2020, Shri Yogi Adityanath thanked the Government of India for choosing Lucknow as a venue for the prestigious event. He said the site leveling work is going on at present and the site would be handed over by the end of this month. Shri Yogi Adityanath said a land bank of 3,000 acres is available for companies desirous to invest in Uttar Pradesh and assured them of all necessary cooperation.

During the meeting, officials gave a briefing on various responsibilities to be handled by various departments.

DefExpo India 2020 Brochure was also released on the occasion. An MoU outlining roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders was signed and exchanged between the officials of the Ministry of Defence and Uttar Pradesh Government.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra, Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence (MoD), Chief Secretary of Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - the nodal agency of the event attended the meeting.

The 11th edition of DefExpo 2020, the premier Defence Exhibition conducted under the aegis of MoD, will highlight the logo depicting 'India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. The theme for the event is, 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

