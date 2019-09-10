Taliban governor Mullah Idress, 35 other members killed in Baghlan, Herat

Taliban governor Mullah Idress and 35 other members of the outfit were killed in Baghlan and Herat province of Afghanistan.

Taliban's designated district governor for Ghorian district of western Herat province, Mullah Idress, and six of his fighters were killed in an airstrike in Herat, Tolo News reported on Tuesday citing the provincial police chief Gen. Aminullah Amarkhil.

At least 30 Taliban terrorists were killed during a military operation in Baghlan province, Tolo News reported today citing the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.

Afghan forces launched a military operation in Baghlan province on Monday in which at least 30 Taliban fighters were killed.