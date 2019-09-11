Evacuations to Rwanda would be lifeline for detainees in Libya: UNHCR 

A deal has been reached to evacuate hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libyan detention centers, where brutal conditions persist for migrants.

Under the joint agreement signed on Tuesday between the UN refugee agency, or UNHCR, Rwanda and the African Union, the detainees will be transferred to Rwanda where they will receive protection.

Some "may benefit from resettlement to third countries"; others will be helped to return to their home countries if it is safe to do so. Flights are set to begin in the coming weeks.

Around 500 men, women, and children, mainly from the Horn of Africa, are set to leave following the agreement.

Speaking in Geneva, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said the evacuations would be a lifeline for those trapped in Libya, and that evacuees would receive ongoing support after their arrival.

Although UNHCR has already moved well over 4,000 refugees from Libya to other countries since 2017, it's estimated some 4,700 people are still being held in detention centers, which have become notorious for alleged rights abuses.

The agency is urging the international community to contribute resources to support the implementation of the agreement.