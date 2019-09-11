International Development News
White House expected to meet Wednesday with oil refiner officials over stalled biofuel deal -sources

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 19:33 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

White House officials are expected to meet Wednesday afternoon with representatives of oil refineries to discuss the administration's plan to increase biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said. The meeting is due to take place hours after a separate meeting the administration has arranged with biofuel company officials.

President Donald Trump's plan aims to appease farmer anger in the Midwest over his administration's decision to exempt 31 refineries from an obligation to blend ethanol with gasoline, which the farming community says has undermined corn demand.

COUNTRY : United States
