Indian, Royal Thailand Army comprising 50 soldiers each for Exercise Maitree

Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 between India and Thailand will be conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi (Meghalaya) from 16-29 Sep 2019. Indian and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) comprising 50 soldiers each will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various counter-terrorism operations in their respective countries.

Exercise MAITREE is an annual training event which is being conducted alternatively in Thailand and India since 2006. Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise MAITREE with Thailand is significant in terms of the security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of changing facets of global terrorism. The scope of this exercise covers company level joint training on counter-terrorism operations in the jungle and urban scenario.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defense co-operation between Indian Army (IA) and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which in turn will further foster defense cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations.

