UN rights experts call to ensure full protection of protesters in Hong Kong

As protests in Hong Kong enter their third month, UN-appointed independent rights experts have called on the territory's authorities and the Chinese Government in Beijing to ensure the full protection of individuals engaged in peaceful assembly.

Issuing their appeal on Thursday, the four rights experts said that they were concerned by "credible" reports of attacks on demonstrators, arrests of activists and human rights defenders, and threats to communications.

The development follows months of sometimes violent clashes over a planned bill allowing extradition to mainland China.

Although the authorities have fully withdrawn the legislation, indicating a willingness to address "some" grievances, demonstrations have continued, the rights experts said.