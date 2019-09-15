Arlington shooting: Heavy police presence in Virginia county; people evacuated

There is a heavy police presence near Ballston Quarter in Virginia after reports of Arlington shooting, according to media reports. The Arlington County Police Department has confirmed that they are conducting a search after report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter but have not located any victims or evidence yet.

Arlington Now reports that panic of Arlington shooting spread after a group of teens started shouting about a possible shooter. The incident triggered panic among people and and prompted people to "flee and hide."

POLICE ACTIVITY:At approx 8:42 pm police responded to the report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter. The investigation has not located any evidence of a shooting or any victims. The theatre remains in shelter in place while we conduct a search. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) September 15, 2019

Report of active shooter at #Ballston Quarter in #Arlington. Regal Cinema workers seen running away from theater. Police swarming scene. pic.twitter.com/v8mKWDw09E — Jason Surbey (@JasonSurbey) September 15, 2019

UPDATE: Arlington Police has said that people sheltering in place have been evacuated and no evidence of shooting has been found yet. The investigations are still underway and a helicopter has joined the operation.

Arlington Now reports that roads leading to the mall were blocked by the police due to possible threat.

UPDATE: The preliminary search of the theater has completed. All individuals sheltering in place have been evacuated. Police remain on scene investigating and a police helicopter is assisting. No evidence of a shooting has been located. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) September 15, 2019

Update 2: Police says that there was still no evidence of a shooting but the search operation is being continued in Ballston Quarter building. Also adding that one individual suffered a minor injury while self evacuating the building, no other injuries have been reported.

UPDATE: Police continue to conduct a search of the Ballston Quarter building. One individual suffered a minor injury while self evacuating the building and was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries reported. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) September 15, 2019

Further details about Arlington shooting are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.