Maiden exercise with Singapore, Royal Thailand, Indian Navy commences

A maiden trilateral exercise, involving Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Royal Thailand Navy (RTN) and Indian Navy (IN) has commenced at Port Blair on 16 Sep 19. The five-day-long exercise is aimed at bolstering the maritime inter-relationships amongst Singapore, Thailand, and India, and contribute significantly to enhancing the overall maritime security in the region. This would also strengthen the mutual confidence amongst three navies in terms of interoperability and development of a common understanding of procedures.

Under the ambit of this exercise, RSN Tenacious, a Formidable-class guided missile stealth frigate and His Majesty's Thailand Ship (HTMS) Kraburi, a Guided Missile Frigate would be exercising with Indian Naval Ships Ranvir, a Guided Missile Destroyer, Kora, a missile corvette and Sukanya, an Offshore Patrol Vessel along with P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft. During the harbor phase scheduled at Port Blair, professional exchanges, sports fixtures, and cross deck familiarisation visits would be organised. The sea phase scheduled from 18 Sep to 20 Sep 19, a host of surface and air operations involving Gunnery, Force Protection Measures and Communication drills would be conducted providing experience gaining and learning from each other's best practices.

Besides fostering co-operation, the maiden IN-RSN-RTN Trilateral exercise would provide an opportunity to participating navies to come together in a spirit of collaboration to nurture stronger ties.

(With Inputs from PIB)