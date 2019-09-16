Nigeria Police says Abuja is safe amid rising fear of insecurity among people

Amid the rising fear of insecurity among the people, the Nigeria Police Force has said that Abuja is safe and not under any form of siege. The Police Force released a number of statements on Monday quashing the fear of the citizens.

According to the statement, "The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has stated unequivocally that the Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.

The statement further added, "This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja."

People have been expressing their fear and concern on social media about the kidnappings and other crimes occurring in the capital city of Abuja. Going by their posts on social media, people are feeling that the issue of insecurity is getting more serious in the city.

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, alleged in a tweet that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was under siege. The tweet read, "On 14th Sept. 5 people were kidnapped in separate incidents in the choicest areas of Abuja. They include a lecturer at Base University, two teenagers in Wuse, one Mrs. Hannah Azuibuike in Maitama and one Miss Ummi Umar Ardo in Asokoro. All in one day! Abuja is under siege!"

The Police said, "like other crimes across the World, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

"The IGP further observes that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

"He, however, enjoins all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavors without any fear or apprehension."