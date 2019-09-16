US service member killed in action in Afghanistan

A United States service member was killed in action on Monday in Afghanistan, according to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Resolute Support.

This is the 17th American killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2019.

Any information related to questions like how or where in Afghanistan the member was killed has not been released.

The mission said in accordance with the US Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete.

Resolute Support is a NATO-led, non-combat mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). It was launched on January 1, 2015, following the conclusion of the previous NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission, and the assumption of full security responsibility by the ANDSF.

The Resolute Support Mission currently comprises around 17,000 personnel from 39 NATO Allies and partners countries. It works closely with different elements of the Afghan Army, Police and Air Force.