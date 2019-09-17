Protests organized against Pakistan army before UN office in Geneva

Protests were organized on Tuesday by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) against Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies in front of the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Posters highlighting the 'Pashtun genocide in Pakistan' were put up in the Swiss capital. Posters highlighting human rights violations by Pakistan were also installed in front of the United Nations office in Geneva.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) today organised a protest against Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies, in front of the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/Lpll5xyL0y — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were also put in front of the United Nations office in Geneva where 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council was going on last Monday.

The Baloch Human Rights Council, which has been highlighting the issue of extra-judicial killings, torture, and abductions of political activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province, had also launched the '#PakistanStopGenocide' campaign to seek international attention on the issue.