Protests organized against Pakistan army before UN office in Geneva

Devdiscourse News Desk Geneva
Updated: 17-09-2019 21:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Protests were organized on Tuesday by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) against Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies in front of the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Posters highlighting the 'Pashtun genocide in Pakistan' were put up in the Swiss capital. Posters highlighting human rights violations by Pakistan were also installed in front of the United Nations office in Geneva.

Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were also put in front of the United Nations office in Geneva where 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council was going on last Monday.

The Baloch Human Rights Council, which has been highlighting the issue of extra-judicial killings, torture, and abductions of political activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province, had also launched the '#PakistanStopGenocide' campaign to seek international attention on the issue.

COUNTRY : Switzerland
