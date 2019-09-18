Kenya: Masinde Muliro University closed due to students' unrest
- Country:
- Kenya
Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology has been closed indefinitely after the students organized a protest, according to a notice released by the university on Wednesday.
"The University Special Senate meeting held today the 18th September 2019, has resolved to close the University with immediate effect because of the students' unrest," the notice said.
The Senate has ordered all the students to leave the university campus by 2 pm.
The university saw chaos today as the students organized protests against the management's decision for them to clear fee balances in order to be allowed to write their exams.
The students in Kakamega County hurled stones at buildings, disrupted operations and chanted slogans against the university, accusing it of failing to address their grievances.
A university ambulance and several other vehicles were damaged as police confronted the protesters, throwing tear gas canisters at them.
The students had earlier complained of an unexpected deadline to clear the fee balances and accused staff in the finance department of harassing them.
CLOSURE OF THE UNIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/98HfjoqpE7— Masinde Muliro Univ. (@MMUST_Kenya) September 18, 2019
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