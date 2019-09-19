Cameroon reaffirms determination to lead combat against Boko Haram

In the Human Rights Council, Cameroon has reaffirmed its determination to lead "tireless combat" against Boko Haram extremists.

Addressing the 47-member body in Geneva, Ambassador Mbella Mbella Lejeune also noted that numerous positive steps had been taken for a "durable peace", following clashes between English-speaking separatists and government forces.

After explaining that President Paul Biya's decision to hold a "grand" national dialogue with all sectors of Cameroonian society aimed to resolve the conflict, the Ambassador noted that there would be no impunity for those responsible for attacks in the north-west and south-west of the country.