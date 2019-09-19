International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Libya's National Oil condems attempt to divide its Brega unit

Reuters Tripoli
Updated: 19-09-2019 18:26 IST
Libya's National Oil condems attempt to divide its Brega unit

Image Credit: Flickr

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp. (NOC) condemned on Thursday what it said was an attempt to divide its Brega Petroleum Marketing unit.

NOC said in a statement that it was not taking sides in the ongoing military conflict, denying accusations that is not supplying eastern and central Libya adequately with oil products.

Brega is an oil processing center in the eastern region, controlled by general Khalifa Haftar whose troops are battling a UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Libya
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019