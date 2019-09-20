International Development News
Development News Edition
Citing conflicts as primary cause of high levels of food insecurity: FAO report

Rainfall shortages and drought are of particular concern as they acutely affect food availability for millions in Africa.

UN
Updated: 20-09-2019 07:12 IST
Image Credit: World Food Programme

The Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, revealed on Thursday that a total of 41 countries are in need of international food assistance.

Citing conflicts as the primary cause of high levels of food insecurity, FAO's new Crop Prospects and Food Situation report also points to adverse weather conditions, which have affected agricultural production, reducing food availability and access.

Rainfall shortages and drought are of particular concern as they acutely affect food availability for millions in Africa.

