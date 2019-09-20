International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

8 terrorists killed in Libya during airstrike by US Africa Command

Devdiscourse News Desk Tripoli
Updated: 20-09-2019 18:43 IST
8 terrorists killed in Libya during airstrike by US Africa Command

Representative image Image Credit: af.mil

As many as eight terrorists were killed in Libya during an airstrike carried out by United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM), the combatant command said in a statement released on Friday.

US AFRICOM conducted an airstrike on September 19 targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in the vicinity of Murzuq, Libya.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord.

"U.S. Africa Command conducted this airstrike to eliminate terrorist leaders and fighters and to disrupt terrorist activity," said General Stephen Townsend, U.S. Africa Command commander.

"We will not allow them to use the current conflict in Libya as protection. Together with our Libyan partners, we will continue to deny terrorists safe haven in Libya."

The officials said according to the current assessment no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

COUNTRY : Libya
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019