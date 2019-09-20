8 terrorists killed in Libya during airstrike by US Africa Command

As many as eight terrorists were killed in Libya during an airstrike carried out by United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM), the combatant command said in a statement released on Friday.

US AFRICOM conducted an airstrike on September 19 targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in the vicinity of Murzuq, Libya.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord.

"U.S. Africa Command conducted this airstrike to eliminate terrorist leaders and fighters and to disrupt terrorist activity," said General Stephen Townsend, U.S. Africa Command commander.

"We will not allow them to use the current conflict in Libya as protection. Together with our Libyan partners, we will continue to deny terrorists safe haven in Libya."

The officials said according to the current assessment no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.