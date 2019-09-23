Northbound of Erskine Bridge closed due to ongoing 'police incident'

Northbound of the Erskine Bridge in west-central Scotland has been closed on Monday due to an ongoing police incident. Initially both lanes on the busy bridge were closed, however, the northbound section was reopened at around 12.35 pm.

Road users have been asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes as heavy traffic approaches on both routes.

Police Scotland Control Rooms responded to the news saying, "Due to an ongoing police incident, the southbound side of the ErskineBridge A898 is closed at present."

UPDATE! Northbound now open, Southbound remains closed. https://t.co/PPnYpTD2wf — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 23, 2019

Initially, the bridge was closed in both directions. Traffic Scotland said in a tweet at 11:39, "Due to an ongoing police incident the southbound side of the ErskineBridge A898 is closed at present. Please follow @trafficscotland @ScotTranserv for further updates."

NEW I 11:39Due to an ongoing police incident the southbound side of the #ErskineBridge #A898 is closed at present. Please follow @trafficscotland @ScotTranserv for further updates. — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) September 23, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.