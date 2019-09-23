Northbound of Erskine Bridge closed due to ongoing 'police incident'

International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Edinburgh
Updated: 23-09-2019 17:37 IST
Northbound of the Erskine Bridge in west-central Scotland has been closed on Monday due to an ongoing police incident. Initially both lanes on the busy bridge were closed, however, the northbound section was reopened at around 12.35 pm.

Road users have been asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes as heavy traffic approaches on both routes.

Police Scotland Control Rooms responded to the news saying, "Due to an ongoing police incident, the southbound side of the ErskineBridge A898 is closed at present."

Initially, the bridge was closed in both directions. Traffic Scotland said in a tweet at 11:39, "Due to an ongoing police incident the southbound side of the ErskineBridge A898 is closed at present. Please follow @trafficscotland @ScotTranserv for further updates."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
