Devdiscourse News Desk Manila
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:12 IST
Watch: Fire breaks out at Fisher Mall in Quezon City of Philippines

A fire has broken out at Fisher Mall in Quezon City of Philippines Wednesday night, according to TXTFIRE Philippines.

The blaze was 2nd alarm at 11:34 but reached the 3rd alarm level after four minutes at 11:38 pm. The fire reportedly started in the basement.

According to the officials, the fire was brought under control at 12:32 am.

There were no reports of injuries immediately available.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

A significant number of fire trucks can be seen in an unverified video posted on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Philippines
