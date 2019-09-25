Watch: Fire breaks out at Fisher Mall in Quezon City of Philippines

A fire has broken out at Fisher Mall in Quezon City of Philippines Wednesday night, according to TXTFIRE Philippines.

The blaze was 2nd alarm at 11:34 but reached the 3rd alarm level after four minutes at 11:38 pm. The fire reportedly started in the basement.

According to the officials, the fire was brought under control at 12:32 am.

There were no reports of injuries immediately available.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

As of 9/25/2019 11:38 #FireAlert! ->fisher mall Quezon City : 3rd Alarm #NCR — TXTFIREPhilippines (@TXTFIRE) September 25, 2019

A significant number of fire trucks can be seen in an unverified video posted on Twitter.

What's happening sa fisher mall, QC???? Sobrang dami ng fire trucks and ambulance????? pic.twitter.com/3ws6Qel0I1 — chönky lüv (@ailamae12) September 25, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.