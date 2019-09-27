Exercise KAZIND 2019 between India, Kazakhstan to be conducted from 2 Oct

Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2019 between India and Kazakhstan will be conducted at Pithoragarh from 02 to 15 October 2019. The exercise will comprise of nearly 100 soldiers from both Indian and Kazakhstan Army who would be sharing their experience gained during conduct of various counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the past.

Exercise KAZIND-2019 is the fourth edition of an annual event which is conducted alternatively in Kazakhstan and India. The aim of this exercise is to conduct company level joint training with an emphasis on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain. During the exercise, aspects of emerging trends of global terrorism and hybrid warfare have also been included.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defense cooperation further fostering bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)