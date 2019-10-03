Iraq authorities urged to exercise restraint in handling of protests

The Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said on Wednesday that she regrets the casualties among protesters and security forces resulting from violent clashes in Baghdad and other governorates this week.

"Every individual has the right to speak freely, in keeping with the law", Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said in a statement on Wednesday, urging authorities to exercise restraint in the handling of the protests.

Several have been killed in escalated anti-government protests, according to media reports, in a display of disapproval against the Government and the political establishment.

Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert met with a number of protesters in Baghdad on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the UN Mission, UNAMI. "The Special Representative reiterated her call for calm and emphasized the importance of a direct dialogue between the people on the streets and Iraq's leadership."

She said protesters were demanding economic reforms, jobs, reliable public services, accountability, prudent and impartial governance, and an end to corruption. "These are legitimate and longstanding demands. A direct dialogue, to discuss ways forward and to bring about immediate and tangible results, is of great importance."