Oil leak from Iran's Sabiti tanker under control -IRNA

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:18 IST
An oil leak from the Iranian tanker Tehran said was targeted by two missiles in the Red Sea on Friday is under control, Iranian state news agency IRNA said.

The Sabiti tanker suffered heavy damage and was leaking crude about 60 miles (96 km) from Jeddah port, Iranian media had reported.

"The leak of oil has stopped and the situation is under control," IRNA said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
