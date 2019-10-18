Shripad Naik chairs 51st Central Advisory Committee of NCC

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik said that NCC is the torchbearer of the Armed Forces while chairing the 51st Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC, which met here today. Headed by the Raksha Rajya Mantri, CAC is the apex body, which advises the Government on policies regarding the constitution and administration of NCC.

The RRM commended the NCC on the performance of cadets in various spheres pertaining to training, sports, adventure, social service, and community development. Shri Naik also lauded the role of NCC in propagating the ideals of secularism, national integration, selfless service and imbuing patriotic fervor amongst the youth of the nation.

Shri Naik stated that NCC played an important role during the flood and disaster in Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, and Karnataka. 'The MoU between India and Kazakhstan and other friendly countries will help the youth from rural and semi-urban to visit foreign countries on a youth exchange programme,' he added. Shri Naik expressed hope that the strength of NCC will expand to 15 lakhs by 2023 from 14 lakhs today and advised NCC to encourage more girls to join its cadre.

The DG NCC Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra presented a detailed update on the NCC activities of the past two years, to the members of the CAC. The committee deliberated on various issues, to optimize the training efforts so that NCC continues to perform its designated role of developing character, discipline and leadership qualities amongst the youth.

The NCC presently has a pan-India footprint, which includes remote areas, borders, and LWE areas. The CAC reviewed the provisions, activities, and initiatives to make the organization more effective to attain its mandate.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, two Members of Parliament Dr Sonal Mansingh& Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, DG NCC Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra, senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and other eminent dignitaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)