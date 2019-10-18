International Development News
Development News Edition
Rajnath Singh approves proposal for girls admission in Sainik schools

The decision has been taken following the success of the pilot project started by the Ministry of Defence for admission of girl children in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 17:24 IST
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for admission of girl children in Sainik schools w.e.f. academic session 2021-22 in a phased manner. The decision has been taken following the success of the pilot project started by the Ministry of Defence for admission of girl children in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago.

Raksha Mantri has directed concerned authorities to ensure the availability of necessary infrastructure and sufficient female staff in Sainik schools for smooth implementation of the directive.

The decision is in line with the objective of the Government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in Armed Forces and strengthening the motto of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', propagated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
