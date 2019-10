Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal inaugurated 79603/04 Jaipur-Sikar-Jaipur DEMU (6 days a week) Service between Jaipur and Sikar through Video-conferencing today. Member of Parliament from Sikar Shri Sumedhananda Saraswati participated in the inaugural ceremony from Ringus. This service will operate on the newly Gauge converted Jaipur - Ringus section.

(With Inputs from PIB)