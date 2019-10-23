Agreement between India and USA in science and technology field approved

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between India and the United States of America.

Benefits:

The agreement will open a new chapter in bilateral relations as both sides will leverage complementary strengths spurred by a significant convergence of mutual interests in science and technology.

The Agreement would provide an opportunity to promote 'high quality' and 'high impact' research and innovation partnerships as well as broadening and expanding relationships between the extensive scientific and technological communities.

Salient features:

The cooperation would be made in the various forms which include the following:

Exchanges of scientific & technical information and experts.

Convening of seminars and meetings.Training of scientists and technical experts.

Conduct cooperative research projects.

Establishment of science & innovation-based public-private partnerships.

Use of advanced research facilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)