International Development News
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan highlights investor-friendly steps taken by India

Shri Pradhan met with Mr. Masayuki Hirose, Vice President, JFE Steel Corporation, Japan’s one of the largest Steel manufactures.

Dharmendra Pradhan highlights investor-friendly steps taken by India
The Minister also met Mr. Katsuhiro Miyamoto and Mr. Taisuke Nomura from Nippon Steel Corporation’s Global Business Development team. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, on his Japan visit, today held discussions with the top steel producers of the country. The Minister highlighted the investor-friendly steps taken by India recently, like reduction in corporate tax, bettering Rank in Ease of doing business, tax incentives for new companies and new investment. He called upon the Japanese Steel industry to be part of the growing Indian story.

Shri Pradhan met with Mr. Masayuki Hirose, Vice President, JFE Steel Corporation, Japan's one of the largest Steel manufactures. JFE also has a strong research division involved in research and development of innovative technologies for the Steel industry in an environment-friendly way. JFE has a long association with Indian Steel Sector and is keen to expand its presence in India. The Minister told JFE VP that India is one of the best investment destinations with a large market, rising demand and a highly supportive business environment. He invited JFE to expand its footprint in India.

The Minister also met Mr. Katsuhiro Miyamoto and Mr. Taisuke Nomura from Nippon Steel Corporation's Global Business Development team. Nippon is amongst the largest steelmakers in the world, providing products for the construction sector, automobiles industry, locomotives, and shipbuilding, etc. Shri Pradhan said that India has the largest market with a growing economy and steel consumption. Nippon is enthusiastic to expand its investments in India. He invited them to bolster their presence under the Make in India initiative of the Modi Government and participate in India's growth story...

Shri Pradhan met with representatives of Daido Steel Co Ltd in Tokyo. Daido is one of the world's largest specialty steel manufactures, also dealing in high-performance materials, magnetic materials, parts for the automobile industry and industrial equipment. Daido Steel has a good presence in India through its joint ventures and various subsidiaries. During the meeting, ways to further strengthen cooperation through technology transfer and sharing of best practices to make the Indian Steel industry become more cost-effective were discussed.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Official spokesperson.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will take over the position of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the official spokesperson said on Friday....

REFILE-GRAPHIC-Take Five: Brextension, Brelection, Bremain

1BREXIT IN A DITCH Oct 31 was when Britain was to exit the European Union, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit again. But with the UK parliament failing to play along, hes been force...

Killing of apple truck drivers attempt to prevent normalcy in J-K: Gen Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday that killing of apple traders and drivers ferrying the crop was an attempt to prevent normalcy in Kashmir. He also expressed confidence that the repeal of Article 370 will usher speedy development a...

Lebanon Hezbollah leader urges supporters to avoid protests

Lebanons Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged his groups supporters on Friday to stay away from nationwide protests aimed at ousting the countrys ruling elite.In a televised speech Nasrallah said Lebanon was being targeted interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019