International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Brazil president says he wants country to join OPEC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:36 IST
UPDATE 3-Brazil president says he wants country to join OPEC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years but met with skepticism in Brazil's energy industry. The comments come ahead of a massive auction of oil rights in Brazil, which is boosting output rapidly. OPEC membership would likely require Brazil to limit oil production, potentially throwing future expansion plans into doubt.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries groups top exporter Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries. Since 2017, OPEC has had a deal with several non-member producers, excluding Brazil, to limit supply in an effort to bolster prices. "I personally would very much like Brazil to become a member of OPEC," Bolsonaro said at an investment conference in Riyadh, speaking through a translator.

Brazil would be the most significant producer in years to join OPEC, founded in 1960. The country's current output would make it OPEC's third-largest producer, far above that of recent new members such as Congo and Equatorial Guinea. The Brazilian president said he would have to consult his economy and energy ministers to ensure they could follow through if a decision was made.

He said Brazil had larger oil reserves than some OPEC members and that the country would help stabilise the global market as it becomes one of the top six producers in the world. OPEC delegates said membership talks with Brazil were ongoing, but it had made no formal request to join the group.

Executives at an oil and gas event in Rio de Janeiro poured cold water on the proposal, including a person at Brazilian state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, who suggested Bolsonaro had laid little groundwork for the idea. "Brazil is going to export more and more oil in coming years, so of course (joining OPEC) is a possibility ... but inside Petrobras we never talk about that," said the source, adding: "I think it's something the president said because he was in Saudi Arabia."

Press representatives for Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for official comment.

OUTPUT RISING

Oil output has been rising rapidly in Brazil from offshore fields and production surged by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August to a record 3.1 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency. That would make Brazil the third-largest OPEC producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, pumping the equivalent of more than 10% of current OPEC output.

Brazil is a bigger producer than the several others that have joined OPEC or left it in recent years. Ecuador plans to exit in 2020. Qatar quit this year. Equatorial Guinea joined in 2017 and Congo Republic became a member last year. Brazilian authorities have approved 14 companies to participate in a huge oil bidding round next week, in which total signing bonuses are expected to set a new record above $25 billion, according to national oil regulator ANP.

The so-called transfer-of-rights auction, scheduled for Nov. 6, has drawn interest from an array of global oil majors. "Joining OPEC means cutting production. To say that on the eve of an auction doesn't make any sense. It's a shot in the foot. He's going to come back and get an earful from (Economy Minister Paulo) Guedes," said a senior oil industry source at an oil and gas event in Rio de Janeiro.

Also Read: Bolsonaro says would like to see Brazil an OPEC member

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and major climate gathering after riots

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of an APEC summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South Ame...

UPDATE 5-Hariri ready to be Lebanese PM again but with conditions -source

Saad al-Hariri is ready to return as prime minister of a new Lebanese government, a senior official familiar with his thinking said, on condition it includes technocrats and can quickly implement reforms to stave off economic collapse.Harir...

Ravens CB Smith practices, on track for Sunday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith appears on track to play on Sunday for the first time since getting injured in the season opener. Asked about his availability, Smith told reporters, Im ready.Smith sprained the MCL in his knee after ...

UPDATE 7-Wildfire threatens Reagan Library as extreme winds sweep Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new language to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019