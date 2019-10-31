Rafael Grossi set to take office as Director-General of UN nuclear agency

Ambassador Rafael Grossi is set to take office as Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in early December, following his appointment to the post by the Agency's Board of Governors on Wednesday.

A career diplomat with over 35 years of professional experience in non-proliferation and disarmament, Mr. Grossi is currently Argentina's Ambassador to Austria and the country's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations, including the IAEA.

Mr. Grossi will be the IAEA's sixth head since it was founded in 1957 and was appointed by acclamation to serve for four years.

He follows Yukiya Amano of Japan, who passed away last July.