Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africa's Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced an oil and gas licensing round.

The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Mahamadou Makhtar Cisse at an oil and power conference in Cape Town.

