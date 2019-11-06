International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraqi protesters block entrance to Nassiriya oil refinery -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:28 IST
Iraqi protesters block entrance to Nassiriya oil refinery -sources
Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi protesters have blocked the entrance to the Nassiriya oil refinery in the south, security and oil sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The protesters blocked the tankers that transport fuel to gas stations from entering the refinery, which caused fuel shortages across Dhi Qar province, the sources said.

Also Read: IOC Q2 net drops 83 pc on lower refinery margins, inventory losses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Goalkeeper Dheeraj gets maiden call-up in Indian team for FIFA WC qualifiers

Young goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh got his maiden call-up into the national team after head coach Igor Stimac included him in the 26-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Afghanistan and Oman later this...

Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi's wife

Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by U.S. special forces.The United States said Baghdadi kille...

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC refuses to clarify previous order

While hearing the petition filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA in the Tis Hazari clash, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to give any clarification or modification of its earlier order saying that it was self-explanatory. The...

No prior permission sought by CS for publishing article: CM

Chief Secretary Tom Jose had not take prior permission from the Kerala government for publishing an article, defending the police gunning down four suspected Maoists, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019