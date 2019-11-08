International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Big oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 02:06 IST
UPDATE 3-Big oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops
Image Credit: Flickr

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The only block awarded in Thursday's bidding went to the Brazilian oil firm, known as Petrobras, and Chinese state firm CNODC, a unit of China National Petroleum Corp, who offered the minimum bid. Four other blocks received no bids.

The disappointing result, following a lack of foreign interest in an even bigger Wednesday round, was a wake-up call to those who expected this week to crown Brazil as uncontested champion of the Latin American oil industry. Analysts have agreed in recent days that promising oil prospects in Brazil's pre-salt area, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a layer of salt beneath the sea floor, are getting pricey even for oil majors with strong interest.

The deepwater blocks also require enormous long-term investments compared with alternatives such as shale fields. "All majors are focused on capital discipline and value versus volume. They will not bid at any cost for pre-salt assets," said Marcelo de Assis, head of Latin America upstream for consultancy IHS.

Brazil's new right-wing government pledged market-friendly reforms and has worked to scale back the role of Petrobras in the energy industry so that better capitalized firms can tap its vast reserves. After the meager auctions, officials suggested they needed to do even more, in particular scrapping the right of first refusal that Petrobras has to operate any fields in the so-called "pre-salt polygon."

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes called the production-sharing arrangement in the area "awful," suggesting a simple concession model would be better and mocking Wednesday's round that saw Petrobras win rights to fields where it already operates. "We undertook an enormous challenge to, in the end, sell to ourselves. We spent five years talking about it. We made a spectacular effort, studying, debating — and in the end it was a no-show," he told an audience in Brasilia on Thursday.

The comments from Guedes and other officials added to signs that Brazil was ready to turn the page on the oil laws that have put Petrobras at the center of offshore development for years, hurting competition and racking up debt for the state firm. Petrobras shares rose 4% in late trading on the calls for a more straightforward concession model in upcoming oil rounds.

LESSONS LEARNED

Decio Oddone, the head of Brazilian oil regulator ANP, said the special rights of Petrobras discouraged some rivals, adding that he was surprised at the results, as he expected at least three blocks to be awarded in Thursday's bidding round.

Petrobras itself failed to submit bids for two blocks where it had initially exercised its preferential rights. Its only bid on Thursday was a minimum offer for the Aram block, with a signing bonus of 5 billion reais ($1.2 billion), along with China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corp (CNODC), which took a 20% stake.

Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said "it does not seem to make sense" for Brazil to maintain the special Petrobras rights exclusively in the area. He said the government must learn a lesson from the auctions to get better results in the future. "We understand from what the companies tell us that our areas continue to be very attractive and productive," the minister said. Other officials backed up the sentiment, pointing to strong foreign demand in prior pre-salt rounds since 2017.

Brazil also failed on Wednesday to award two of four blocks in the nation's most ambitious oil round ever, as steep signing fees and the dominance of Petrobras in the "transfer-of-rights" (TOR) area scared off oil majors. "Brazil is competing with opportunities everywhere in the world," said Assis, of IHS. "Brazil's pre-salt assets are attractive, but up to a price."

Also Read: Oil on Brazilian beaches likely to have leaked from a ship -navy commander

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros

The Houston Astros shook up the front office on Thursday, removing Reid Ryan as team president of business operations and installing the owners son in the role. Later in the day, Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan -- Reids father -- said he was...

Geodrill says two employees killed in Burkina Faso attack

Geodrill Limited said on Thursday two of its employees were killed, after an ambush near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37.The incident took place between Fada and Boungou in East Region of Burkina Faso on Wednesday. ...

FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

The Dow and SP 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the days gains.China said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019