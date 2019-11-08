Thaawarchand Gehlot visits Shilpostav- 2019 to encourage artisans

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the "Shilpostav- 2019" to encourage the artisans at Dilli Haat, INA, in New Delhi today. Shilpostav- 2019 is the annual fair of artisans from across the country, belonging to the weaker sections of the society, which began on 1st November and will continue till 15th November 2019.

Interacting with the artisans Shri Gehlot said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is working towards empowering disadvantaged and marginalized artisans nationwide and in the continuance of this, Shilpostav has been organized every year.

The artisans assisted by the Apex corporations of the Ministry Social Justice and Empowerment i.e. National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC), National Scheduled Caste Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation (NHFDC), National Safai Karamchari Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC) and National Trust are displaying and selling their products.

The range of products in this fair include - silk sarees, durries, readymade garments, Terracotta products, Jute Products, dress materials, Kashmiri shawls/stoles, leather, cane & bamboo products, hand embroidery, bead products, pearls, imitation jewellery, lakh products, decorative candles, wood carving, block-printing, wooden toys, tie & dye, wood, marble artefacts and handloom etc.

A daily cultural presentation by top-notch performers has been arranged daily to entertain the gathering from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM up to 15th Nov.2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)