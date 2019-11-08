International Development News
Development News Edition

Thaawarchand Gehlot visits Shilpostav- 2019 to encourage artisans

Interacting with the artisans Shri Gehlot said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is working towards empowering disadvantaged and marginalized artisans nationwide and in the continuance of this, Shilpostav has been organized every year.

Thaawarchand Gehlot visits Shilpostav- 2019 to encourage artisans
A daily cultural presentation by top-notch performers has been arranged daily to entertain the gathering from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM up to 15th Nov.2019. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the "Shilpostav- 2019" to encourage the artisans at Dilli Haat, INA, in New Delhi today. Shilpostav- 2019 is the annual fair of artisans from across the country, belonging to the weaker sections of the society, which began on 1st November and will continue till 15th November 2019.

Interacting with the artisans Shri Gehlot said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is working towards empowering disadvantaged and marginalized artisans nationwide and in the continuance of this, Shilpostav has been organized every year.

The artisans assisted by the Apex corporations of the Ministry Social Justice and Empowerment i.e. National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC), National Scheduled Caste Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation (NHFDC), National Safai Karamchari Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC) and National Trust are displaying and selling their products.

The range of products in this fair include - silk sarees, durries, readymade garments, Terracotta products, Jute Products, dress materials, Kashmiri shawls/stoles, leather, cane & bamboo products, hand embroidery, bead products, pearls, imitation jewellery, lakh products, decorative candles, wood carving, block-printing, wooden toys, tie & dye, wood, marble artefacts and handloom etc.

A daily cultural presentation by top-notch performers has been arranged daily to entertain the gathering from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM up to 15th Nov.2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019