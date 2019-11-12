France's EDF extends Cruas nuclear reactors outage until Nov. 15

French utility EDF on Tuesday extended outages at its Cruas 2, 3 and 4 nuclear reactors until Nov. 15 following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southeast France that forced it to temporarily suspend electricity production at the plant.

A sensor at the plant was activated during the earthquake in the region on Monday, requiring the state-controlled utility to carry out further checks for potential damage.

France's ASN nuclear safety agency on Monday said it was monitoring the situation and would decide when the reactors can restart.

