UPDATE 1-France's EDF extends Cruas nuclear reactors outage until Nov. 15

French utility EDF on Tuesday extended outages at its Cruas 2, 3 and 4 nuclear reactors until Nov. 15 following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southeast France that forced it to temporarily suspend electricity production at the plant.

A sensor at the plant was activated during the earthquake in the region on Monday, requiring the state-controlled utility to carry out further checks for potential damage. France's ASN nuclear safety agency on Monday said it was monitoring the situation and would decide when the reactors can restart.

The outage at the three reactors reduced French power generation by 2,700 megawatts (MW). France's day-ahead spot power price soared 24.3 % in early trade on Wednesday to 60 euros ($66.12) a megawatt hour (MWh), its highest level since early February, due to the reactor outage.

A spokeswoman for French electricity grid operator RTE, said the France had enough generation capacity to cover demand on Tuesday despite the sudden outage. ($1 = 0.9074 euros)

