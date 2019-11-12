International Development News
Development News Edition

Luxembourg and EIB commit to working together on microfinance, climate action

The new Financial Inclusion Fund is jointly financed by Luxembourg’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Luxembourg City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:15 IST
Luxembourg and EIB commit to working together on microfinance, climate action
The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform, a fund endowed with an initial EUR 30m by the Grand Duchy, has been investing in projects with a strong impact in the fight against climate change since 2017. Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the EIB have committed to working ever more closely together on two of their joint priorities: the development of the microfinance sector in ACP countries and the fight against climate change. At the EIB's annual Donors Conference, taking place in Luxembourg today, they launched a Financial Inclusion Fund, dedicating EUR 3.6m to support micro and small businesses in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. They also agreed to extend the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform, which was originally established in 2017 for three years.

The new Financial Inclusion Fund is jointly financed by Luxembourg's Ministry of Finance and Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs. It aims to facilitate access to financial services for micro and small businesses in the least developed and low-income, but also middle-income, countries in the ACP region. Primarily earmarked for technical assistance, the fund is designed to strengthen the capacity of EIB microfinance counterparts, making them more sustainable and stronger. It will be open to contributions from other donors.

The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform, a fund endowed with an initial EUR 30m by the Grand Duchy, has been investing in projects with a strong impact in the fight against climate change since 2017. The partners have now decided to prolong their cooperation, with Luxembourg committing another EUR 40m to the fund. In a letter of intent signed by EIB President Werner Hoyer and Luxembourg's Minister of Finance, Pierre Gramegna, and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development, Carole Dieschbourg, the partners agreed to extend the lifetime of the fund until 31 December 2024 and to open it up to other donors.

"I am particularly pleased to announce these two initiatives with the Grand Duchy today," said EIB President Werner Hoyer at the Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg city. "Luxembourg is not only the host of the European Investment Bank, but it is also one of our key bilateral donors. Our continued fruitful cooperation shows that the EU bank is especially suited to supporting the individual development goals of EU countries and private donors. We address critical funding gaps by blending loans with grants from our partners. These innovative blending solutions ensure a high impact – for donor countries and institutions as well as for people in the project regions."

Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance of Luxembourg added: "Donor governments can make a vital contribution to the EIB's work by providing funds that leverage private capital, bridge the financing gap and de-risk projects in developing countries. Luxembourg and the EIB have an impressive track record in innovative financial solutions like the EIB-Luxembourg Climate Finance Platform which contributes to climate change mitigation and adaptation. I welcome the two initiatives that are being signed today as they will further strengthen our cooperation aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development goals."

Paulette Lenert, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs said: "Luxembourg has grown to become a key centre of excellence for inclusive finance. Together with the EIB, through our joint proactivity, we have been at the forefront of developing instruments that are specifically designed to raise money for the implementation of the sustainable development goals, like the Financial Inclusion Fund, thereby effectively creating an ecosystem that nurtures and supports innovation."

Luxembourg's Minister for the Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development, Carole Dieschbourg, commented: "Collective climate action by governments and businesses will lead to the achievement of about 75% of the commitments set out in the Paris Agreement. This shows why we must aim for successful, fair and transparent cooperation if we want to build a safe and climate-resilient future. The Luxembourg Government commits to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The National Strategy for Sustainable Development, the National Energy and Climate Plan, the Luxembourg Sustainable Finance Roadmap and the Climate Pact are among the key strategies for meeting our ambitious targets. Luxembourg is one of the biggest per-capita contributors to international climate finance – and this comes on top of our ODA amounting to 1% of the GDP."

The EIB's Donors Conference is an annual event that seeks to showcase donor-financed activities and facilitate dialogue with donors on future partnerships. This year's conference is addressing a range of questions: Why do we need to bridge the financial inclusion gap? How can financial assistance support local businesses and entrepreneurs? What conditions need to be met to encourage private investment?

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

German intelligence agencies open new spy school in Berlin

Germanys intelligence agencies are inaugurating a joint spy school in the heart of Berlin, a city that was dubbed the capital of spies during the Cold War and remains a hotspot of espionage. The heads of the foreign and domestic spy agencie...

Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from 'ambitious' Pakistan against Australia

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting good results from the ambitious team as they are preparing for Test series against Australia. Misbah-ul-Haq led the team when the national side last toured Australia in 2016-...

NDTV posts Rs 10.27 cr loss in Sep qtr

Broadcasting company New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it has posted a loss of Rs 10.27 crore in July-September 2019 period after multiple quarters of profit, mainly due to a decline in advertising revenue and a challenging envi...

Kamdhenu posts net profit of Rs 6.52 cr in Sep qtr

Leading TMT maker Kamdhenu Tuesday said its net profit jumped over 25 percent to Rs 6.52 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked Rs 5.20 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, Kamdhenu said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019